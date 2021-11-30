A third 'atmospheric river' arriving in British Columbia today
A third ``atmospheric river'' is arriving in British Columbia today for a two-day visit.
Environment Canada has issued alerts and special weather statements warning of 60- to 140 millimetres of rainfall on Metro Vancouver, the southern Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland, and between 100- and 200 millimetres on parts of Vancouver Island and B-C's central coast.
BC's public safety minister plans to use the government's Alert Ready system to keep people informed of imminent danger via radio, T-V and wireless devices.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCann
-
Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. governmentTim talks to CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames, he says 250-thousand dollars will support the Winter Festival of Lights. The governent also investing 250-thousand dollars for the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve celebration, 149-thousand for the Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and 245-thousand for Canada Diwali Razzmatazz. The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.
-
View From The Drive Thru - Booster ShotsView From The Drive Thru - Booster Shots