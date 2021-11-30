A third 'atmospheric river' arriving in British Columbia today

A third ``atmospheric river'' is arriving in British Columbia today for a two-day visit.

Environment Canada has issued alerts and special weather statements warning of 60- to 140 millimetres of rainfall on Metro Vancouver, the southern Sunshine Coast and the Lower Mainland, and between 100- and 200 millimetres on parts of Vancouver Island and B-C's central coast.

BC's public safety minister plans to use the government's Alert Ready system to keep people informed of imminent danger via radio, T-V and wireless devices.