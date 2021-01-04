A third of Ontario's LTC homes are now in COVID-19 outbreak
A third of Ontario's long-term care homes are currently experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.
There are now 207 facilities in outbreak, out of a total of 626, which the Ministry of Long-Term Care says is a record.
A spokeswoman says there are currently one-thousand-140 cases of COVID-19 among long-term care residents, compared to two-thousand-538 at the peak of the first wave in May.
Here in Niagara there are 18 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Niagara Health has stepped in to temporarily manage the Oakwood Park Lodge outbreak in Niagara Falls.
Over 116 residents have tested positive, while 113 staff members have received a positive test result.
-
Vaccination Roll Out Plan for NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP Liberal regarding vaccination roll out plan for Niagara
-
Canadian Shield Strategy/ProposalMatt Holmes Speaks with Jean-Paul R. Soucy - PhD Epidemiology Student Epidemiology Division Dalla Lana School of Public Health University of Toronto regarding Canadian Shield proposal/strategy
-
Coronavirus vaccine rolloutTim talks to Tony Baldinelli Niagara Falls MP about the Coronavirus vaccine rollout