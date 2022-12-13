A Thorold Renewable Gas Facility gets $11.3 from the Government
The Federal and Provincial governments are partnering to invest more than $11.3 million to expand CHAR Technologies’ facility in Thorold.
The facility will be the largest of its kind in Canada, and the only renewable natural gas facility in the country to exclusively use woody biomass.
The funding is through the Natural Resources Canada Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program and Ontario’s Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program.
By providing alternative fuels, the project will directly reduce Ontario’s greenhouse gas emissions by up to 30,000 tonnes each year.
