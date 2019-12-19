A toll free Christmas in Niagara
Travelers crossing the border for the holidays are getting a Christmas gift.
The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority and Niagara Falls Bridge Commission will not be charging tolls on the bridges for 24 hours starting at 11:30 Christmas Eve night.
The Queenston-Lewiston, Rainbow, Whirlpool, and Peace bridges are all taking part in the yearly tradition as a way to say thank you to bridge staff and travellers.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.