A weekend of national tributes

Canadians are being asked to wear red today in honour of the victims killed by a gunman in Nova Scotia.

A virtual vigil will be held tonight to honour the 22 victims.

CTVNews.ca and CTV News Channel are offering live coverage of the vigil.

“Nova Scotia Remembers,” is set to include musical performances and messages from dignitaries.

CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy will host the CTV News special.

The vigil, which begins 7 p.m. will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, with the links to be posted at heartcolchester.ca.

Meantime, our major Canadian broadcasters are coming together for star-studded, multi-platform benefit in support of frontline workers fighting COVID-19 across Canada.

CTV, CBC, Citytv, Global and V network have partnered for "Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble," which will air on English and French services on Sunday evening at 7 pm.

The one-hour broadcast will also premiere on radio stations, and streaming platforms across Canada.

The event is in support of Food Banks Canada's $150 million campaign to provide immediate support to food banks across Canada during COVID-19.