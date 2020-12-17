A white Christmas seems unlikely for Niagara this year

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, you may want to keep dreaming.

The Weather Network's Doug Gilliam says with just over a week until the big day, it doesn't look good.

"Unfortunately it looks like a green Christmas is more likely, but I'm not losing all hope yet."

He notes it really comes down to the last few days before Christmas.

"The snow that we have this morning, we're not going to be able to hold on to that. It's all going to come down to a significant storm that will track into the Great Lakes on the 23rd and into the 24th. At this point it looks like that will bring rain to the Niagara region and rather mild temperatures. But the storm is still a week away." He explains. "Behind that storm some pretty chilly air, along the lines of what we're seeing right now, will come in. So that Christmas Eve, you know for the night going into Christmas Day will be plenty cold enough for snow. So we could still see some lake effect flurries in the air and a low probability of a storm forming on the cold front and giving us a last minute white Christmas. I'm grasping at straws here."

A 'white Christmas' is defined as two cm of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The 'perfect white Christmas' involves snowfall on the day.

Gilliam says historically the Niagara region has had a white Christmas 4 out of the last 10 years.