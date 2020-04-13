A wind warning has been issued for Niagara
Environment Canada says strong west to southwesterly winds are forecast to develop later this afternoon and continue into this evening.
Wind gusts of 90 km/h will be possible with the strongest winds expected along the shorelines of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
The winds will ease tonight.
There is the potential for scattered power outages due to the strong winds.
Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.
Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.
