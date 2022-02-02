A Winter Storm Watch for Niagara has now been upgraded to a warning

A Winter Storm Watch for Niagara has been upgraded to warning.

Environment Canada says snow with total accumulations of 20 to 30 cm are expected by tomorrow night.

Snowfall rates may reach up to 2 cm per hour at times, reducing visibility.

Snow is expected to begin for the Niagara Region this evening.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."