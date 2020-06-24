A word from the Premier to the class of 2020
The Premier will address Ontario's 2020 graduating class this afternoon.
Doug Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to address graduates.
The event begins at 4:00 and will be livestreamed on the Premier's official YouTube channel.
-
St. Catharines City Councillor Mat SiscoeDowntown streets closing on weekends
-
Ontario Fruit & Vegetable Growers’ Association Chair, Bill GeorgeThe announcement from the Ontario government regarding outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
-