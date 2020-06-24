iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

A word from the Premier to the class of 2020

Grad

The Premier will address Ontario's 2020 graduating class this afternoon.

Doug Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia to address graduates.

The event begins at 4:00 and will be livestreamed on the Premier's official YouTube channel.
 

Latest Audio