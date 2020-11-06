ABC, NBC and CBS cut away from President's new conference, accuse Trump of lying
An unprecedented move on the part of the three major U.S. TV networks.
NBC, MSNBC, CBS and ABC all cutting away from President Trumps news conference last night after he claimed that "fraud" had taken place in the presidential election.
NBC anchor Lester Holt was the first to cut away after roughly five minutes.
Holt telling viewers, "We have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements including the notion that there's been fraudulent voting."
Moments later CBS and ABC followed suit.
CNN and FOX aired the news conference without interruption.
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers