Abnormally dry conditions impacting farmers' crops in Ontario

Farmers in southwestern Ontario are dealing with abnormally dry conditions that they say are making their crops suffer.

Thorndale, Ontario, farmer Crispin Colvin says he's watching some of his crops die of thirst and expects to see significantly lower yields of corn at harvesting season, which will put pressure on his income.

Colvin says the situation will also create a domino effect in the food chain, creating less product and driving up prices.

According to the University of Waterloo Weather Station, last month was the driest June in the region in 15 years, and so far July has continued to see dry conditions.

Station co-ordinator Frank Seglenieks says the forecast is showing the possibility of wetter conditions near the end of July and early August, but it remains unclear how much rain it will bring and whether it will be enough to counteract the water deficit in recent months.

