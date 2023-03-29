Accessibility ramp will be installed at community pool in Welland

A new accessibility ramp is coming to a community pool in Welland.

The city has received a $100,000 grant from the Enabling Accessibility Fund to pay for the construction of the Maple Park Pool Ramp.

“Removing barriers for persons with disabilities continues to be a priority for the city,” said Rob Axiak, director of community services.

“A ramp at Maple Park Pool is a necessary step to enable all residents of Welland to enjoy what the facility has to offer.”

Construction on the accessibility ramp is underway, with a projected opening for this summer.

Maple Park Pool is located at 512 South Pelham Road.