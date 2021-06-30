Accessible Parking Permits can now be renewed online
The province has a new online renewal tool for Accessible Parking Permits.
Ontarians can renew a permanent Accessible Parking Permit, apply for a traveler's permit or motorcycle decal, and request a change of address through Ontario.ca/RenewAPP.
Previously the services were only available in person at ServiceOntario or by mail.
To renew a parking permit, users will need to provide some personal information and an existing permit number.
