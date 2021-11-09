Accused pleads guilty in stabbing death of teenager near Hamilton high school

A teenager has pleaded guilty in the death of a 14 year old boy at a Hamilton high school.

The 16 year old, who cannot be named, was charged with second degree murder and entered the guilty plea yesterday afternoon before a judge. Originally the trial was supposed to take place before a jury.

Devan Selvey was fatally stabbed in the back outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October of 2019.

The agreed statement of facts in the case say the two did not know each other at the time.

Selvey's bike had been stolen near the school the month before, and on the day of his death Selvey saw a group including someone he thought had taken his bike, though the court was told the accused did not know the theft had happened.

When a confrontation began, bear mace was sprayed by the older brother of the accused.

In the ensuing chaos, Selvey was stabbed from behind as his mother was getting out of her vehicle nearby.