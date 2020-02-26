Acquittal quashed: Homeowner who gunned down car thief to be tried anew
Ontario's top court has quashed the acquittal of a Hamilton-area homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief.
The Court of Appeal ruling means that Peter Khill will have to stand trial again for second-degree murder.
A jury acquitted Khill in June 2018.
Khill had argued self-defence in shooting Jon Styres twice from a couple of metres distance.
He maintained his four years of training as an army reservist had kicked in when he grabbed a shotgun and went outside to confront Styres in 2016.
The Appeal Court said the trial judge made an error in instructing the jury.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues