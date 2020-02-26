Acquittal quashed: Homeowner who gunned down car thief to be tried anew

Ontario's top court has quashed the acquittal of a Hamilton-area homeowner who gunned down a would-be car thief.

The Court of Appeal ruling means that Peter Khill will have to stand trial again for second-degree murder.

A jury acquitted Khill in June 2018.

Khill had argued self-defence in shooting Jon Styres twice from a couple of metres distance.

He maintained his four years of training as an army reservist had kicked in when he grabbed a shotgun and went outside to confront Styres in 2016.

The Appeal Court said the trial judge made an error in instructing the jury.