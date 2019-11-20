Active barn fire in West Lincoln
A number of fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in West Lincoln.
The blaze on South Grimsby Road 14 involves a barn containing hay.
Fire officials were called just before 1 o'clock this afternoon to the barn.
West Lincoln Fire, along with tankers from Grimsby, and Lincoln are trying to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.