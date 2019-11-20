iHeartRadio
Active barn fire in West Lincoln

fire

A number of fire crews are on the scene of a barn fire in West Lincoln.

The blaze on South Grimsby Road 14 involves a barn containing hay.

Fire officials were called just before 1 o'clock this afternoon to the barn.

West Lincoln Fire, along with tankers from Grimsby, and Lincoln are trying to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

