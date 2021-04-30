Active cases in Niagara top 3000 and P.1 variant confirmed in region

A bit of a drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara today with 120 new infections reported.

The last two days we have seen 146 new cases on Wednesday and 166 on Thursday.

One new death was also announced raising the death toll to 392.

There are now over 3000 active cases in the region.

When it comes to variant cases, about 60% of all recent cases confirmed in Niagara are variants.

While most are the B117 variant (UK) there is now proof the P1 variant (Brazil) is now in Niagara with a confirmed case.

The P1 variant may result in more serious disease, and younger people could be more susceptible to a severe outcome with that variant compared to the traditional COVID-19 virus.

There are 82 patients being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, and 24 are in the ICU.

Niagara Health says about half of the patients they are treating in the ICU are from outside the region.