Actor Anne Heche dies of crash injuries

Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash.

She was 53.

Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche ``been peacefully taken off life support.'' She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera ``Another World'' in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s.

She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

