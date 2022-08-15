Actor Anne Heche dies of crash injuries
Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash.
She was 53.
Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche ``been peacefully taken off life support.'' She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home.
Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera ``Another World'' in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s.
She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - August 15th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by Ruth Unrau, Host of Niagara Made on 610 CKTB, and Ashley Waters, Scouts Canada non-profit manager, founding member of NEXTNiagara,
-
-