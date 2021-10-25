Actor known for role as Gunther on Friends dies at 59

An actor known for his role on Friends has died at 59.

James Michael Tyler played Gunther on the long-running sit-com.

His manager confirmed he died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer after he was first diagnosed in 2018.

Jennifer Aniston mourned the loss, writing, "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed."