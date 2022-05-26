Actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67

Actor Ray Liotta is dead at the age of 67.

Liotta is the actor best known for playing a mobster in "Goodfellas."

He's also known for other major roles in popular films like "Field of Dreams," "Operation Dumbo Drop" and "Blow."

He recently played the roles of twin brothers "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti and Salvatore "Sally" Moltisanti in the Sopranos prequel "The Many Saints of Newark."

The actor reportedly passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters."

He was born in Newark, New Jersey, on December 18, 1954.

He was abandoned at an orphanage, but later adopted at the age of six months by Mary and auto-parts store owner Alfred Liotta.