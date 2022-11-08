Actor Ryan Reynolds really wants to buy the Ottawa Senators

The rumours are true -- Ryan Reynolds wants to buy the Ottawa Senators.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon asked Reynolds directly if he was interested in buying the club, with Reynolds responding firmly, ``yes that is true.''

Reynolds is already co-owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The ``Deadpool'' star addressed both the expense of buying an N-H-L team and keeping it in Canada's capital, adding that he would have to be the face of a consortium to buy the Senators.