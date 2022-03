A veteran actor who was nominated four times for an Oscar, and won once, has died.

William Hurt died yesterday at age 71.

His son says in a statement his dad died of natural causes.

He'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread to the bone in 2018.

Hurt was one of the top leading men in the 1980s, starring in ``Broadcast News,'' ``Body Heat'' and ``The Big Chill.'' His Oscar win came for the 1985 movie, ``Kiss of the Spider Woman.''