Actress Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96

Angela Lansbury has died.

The actress is best known for her roles in "Murder, She Wrote" and voicing Mrs. Potts in "Beauty and the Beast."

She died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children.

Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, ``Gaslight'' and ``The Picture of Dorian Gray'' and was nominated again for ``The Manchurian Candidate'' and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character's mother.

She was 96 years old, and just five days shy of turning 97.

Lansbury's late husband, Peter Shaw, died in 2003.