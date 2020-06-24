Add Maskne and Doomscroll to your lexicon

The pandemic continues to add new words to our vocabulary.

By now most of us are familiar with Zoom, the new video conferencing platform.

But do you Doomscroll?

Doomscrolling is the act of reading a seemingly endless stream of upsetting news headlines on social media.

Or do you suffer from Maskne?

That's the term now being used to refer to facial marks caused by regular mask-wearing.

Korean beauty brands Peach & Lily and Dr. Jart have launched "Maskne Essentials" product lines to help address the acne, peeling skin and rashes that can result from regular mask-wearing.