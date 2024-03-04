Additional charges laid against St. Catharines man in child pornography investigation

A 28-year-old St. Catharines man is facing additional child pornography charges following a search warrant and arrest last week.

Niagara Regional Police Service Detectives with the Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation into online child pornography offences in January.

On February 28, 2024, a search warrant was executed at a private home in St. Catharines and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police seized digital devices capable of storing electronic data.

Today, David Alexander Gomes is facing additional charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.

"Online platforms that allow like-minded users to engage with minors, create, share and store Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) are prevalent on the Internet. Offenders who attempt to lure children behind an anonymous accounts on different platforms can be identified and will be held accountable for their actions."