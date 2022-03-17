iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Additional Niagara Regional Police officers will be on patrol tonight for St. Patrick's Day

nrp st patrick

Niagara Regional Police warning people celebrating St. Patrick's Day to behave tonight.

Officials asking residents who are heading out this evening to celebrate the day to enjoy themselves in a safe and respectful manner.

St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 across the globe to recognize Irish culture and history. 

Niagara Police will have additional officers on patrol this evening, and they say excessive noise and public intoxication will not be tolerated. 
 

12

Latest Audio