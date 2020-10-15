Advice on how to have a safe Halloween

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health has announced his advice for Halloween night.

Doctor Robert Strang says kids should pack plenty of hand sanitizer and stick to short conversations like "Trick or Treat" and "Thank you".

Strang adds kids should be in groups of 10 or less and masks should be worn

He also reminds ghouls and goblins to wash their hands before and after handling any treats.

The mayors and chairs of the GTHA have asked Ontario's top doctor to issue his guidelines by the end of the week.