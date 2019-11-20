Advocate completes 'Ride Over Matter' for mental health hours ahead of schedule

A mental health advocate has completed a grueling 560 km journey hours ahead of schedule.

Justin Turgeon was originally scheduled to complete his 'Ride Over Matter' campaign in support of Pathstone Mental Health at 2 p.m. this afternoon, but instead he pulled into the Branscombe Mental Health Centre astride his bike just after 11 a.m.

The crowd cheered and hollered as he arrived, his dog barely able to contain her excitement as he greeted family and friends.

He says he did run into some challenges during his ride from Ottawa to St. Catharines.

"I ran into some issues with my bike mechanically; I blew two tires. The roads were kind of a mess in Belleville but I made up for a lot of lost time. I don't have an off switch so I literally just didn't stop for 12 hours straight at one point."

Mental health is a cause near and dear to his heart after losing a cousin to mental health and addictions struggles.

"For somebody that struggles with his own issues, I wish these things existed when I was a kid." He said while standing in front of the Branscombe Mental Health Centre. "This is a cause I'll support all day long, and a cause I'll put my body on the line for all day long as well."

What's next for the 32 year old?

"Go home, take a shower, eat some food, have a quick nap, and I'll be at the gym tonight."

As of noon, Turgeon is sitting at the halfway point of his $10,000 goal.

To donate to the cause, visit Pathstone's website.