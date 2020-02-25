AEFO strike Thursday is being postponed
The Association of Franco-Ontarian Teachers (AEFO) is announcing that it has cancelled its one day strike scheduled for Thursday, February 27.
That means classes will be offered in Viamonde schools this Thursday.
The AEFO says the decision was made because of the severe winter weather expected to hit much of Southern Ontario on Thursday.
The school board is advising parents to monitor school bus provider websites on Thursday, in the event student transportation is cancelled because of the snow.
On Friday, February 28, school transportation and lessons will be cancelled in the following 6 Viamonde schools:
v Ronald-Marion (Pickering)
v Antonine-Maillet (Oshawa)
v Georges-P.-Vanier (Hamilton)
v Renaissance (Burlington)
v Youth Pavilion (Hamilton)
v Des Quatre-Rivières (Orangeville)
