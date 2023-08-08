Affordable housing for seniors coming to Thorold

A total of $18 million in funding is being provided to construct 60 new units for seniors in Thorold.

Twelve of units will be fully wheelchair accessible

The building is located at 5 Baker Street and owned and operated by Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation,

The project has sustainability goals, aiming for a 30% reduction in energy consumption and 33.5% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Construction of the project is expected to be complete by Fall 2024.

Among those on hand at today's announcement MP Vance Badawey, Regional Councillor Tim Whalen, Regional Chair Jim Bradley and Thorold Mayor

Terry Ugulini.

Funding for this project includes:

$14.8 million from the Government of Canada through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy (NHS);

$1.5 million from the Thorold Municipal Non-Profit Housing Corporation;

$700,000 from the City of Thorold;

$745,400 from the Niagara Region;

$110,000 from the Government of Canada through SEED funding;

$2.3 million from the Government of Canada through the New Building Canada Fund's Small Communities Fund (previously announced);

$2.3 million from the Province of Ontario through the New Building Canada Fund's Small Communities Fund (previously announced).