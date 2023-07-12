Affordable housing is on the way for Geneva St. in St Catharines

The City of St. Catharines, Niagara Region and Niagara Regional Housing have announced development plans for more than 80 units of supportive and affordable housing at 320 Geneva St.

The project will be done in three phases.

The first phase is 35 Bridge Housing units and 12 supportive units.

The second phase would see the construction of 36 affordable housing units which will be geared to income.

The third phase encompasses about 50 percent of the property which will be marketed and sold by NRH to help offset the cost of the other units.

Mayor Matt Siscoe says it's been a complicated process and is excited to see this property moving forward.

There are currently 6,600 applicants for affordable housing in St. Catharines.