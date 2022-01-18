Affordable housing units being built in Welland thanks to $10.5M from federal government

$10.5M will be spent to build 42 new, affordable homes in Welland.

The federal government making the funding announcement today.

The housing will be built 60 York Street, which will provide affordable homes for women and children fleeing domestic violence, those who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness, people with physical disabilities, Indigenous people, and Black Canadians.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Today's funding through the Rapid Housing Initiative will go a long way to support those who need it most by quickly providing 42 new affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families in the Niagara Region. This is just one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Since taking office in 2018, this term of council has made access to affordable housing a top priority and today's announcement is a demonstration of how we continue to work with our federal partners to deliver results for the people of Niagara. We know that having a safe and affordable place to call home is not only something everyone deserves, it is also a key predictor of future success. These particular units have been designed for some of our most vulnerable residents and as they will be built as part of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, I am eager to see the benefits of this project for our community as soon as possible." – Jim Bradley, Regional Chair of Niagara Region

The units will be built within 12 months.