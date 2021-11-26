iHeartRadio
After 180-140 vote Canadian MPs will resume hybrid session of Parliament

erin o'toole hoc cp

With COVID-19 still a threat, a majority of Members of Parliament have voted in favour of resuming hybrid sittings in the House of Commons.

Challenged by the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois -- who wanted to return to normal, in-person operations -- the New Democrats joined forces with the Liberals for a vote of 180-to-140.

Votes and debates in the Commons and its committees will proceed virtually starting Friday and continuing until the House breaks for the summer in June. 

Latest Audio

    One region wide transit system - Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop

    Niagara council votes for one region-wide transit system.  A special meeting was held last night and councillors approved a recommendation to combine all of Niagara’s existing transit services into one single, integrated transit commission. Tim talks to Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop about this historic vote
    AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSE

    Tim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! This week watching: *House of Gucci (in theatres) *Encanto (in theatres) *The Beatles: Get Back (on Disney+) 
    Tales From the Dumb Zone

    Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.