After 180-140 vote Canadian MPs will resume hybrid session of Parliament

With COVID-19 still a threat, a majority of Members of Parliament have voted in favour of resuming hybrid sittings in the House of Commons.

Challenged by the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois -- who wanted to return to normal, in-person operations -- the New Democrats joined forces with the Liberals for a vote of 180-to-140.

Votes and debates in the Commons and its committees will proceed virtually starting Friday and continuing until the House breaks for the summer in June.