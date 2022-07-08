After a dip today gas prices set to rise again tomorrow

Today might be the day to fill up your tank.

As expected gas prices this morning falling to an average of $1.76.9/L across Niagara but some stations are as low as $1.73/L.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy says, "These lower prices, temporary as they may be, may actually encourage more demand and that's going to leave us with an even tighter supply." He adds that after a bout a week, "I think we are marching back to two dollars a litre."

In fact prices gaswizard.ca is reporting that prices are expected to go up by seven cents a litre as early as tomorrow morning making the average price this weekend about $1.83.9/L.