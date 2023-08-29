AGCO prohibits use of pro athletes to advertise, market igaming in Ontario

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has banned the use of athletes in the advertising and marketing of internet gaming in Ontario.



The AGCO announced Tuesday it was updated the Registrar's Standards for Internet Gaming to prohibit the use of athletes.



It also strengthened the standards to restrict the use of celebrities who would likely be expected to appeal to minors.



The new restrictions will come into effect Feb. 28, 2024.



Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and current NHL stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are among the athletes who have appeared in ads for gambling sites.

