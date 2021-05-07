Air Canada calls on Ottawa to lift hotel quarantine as it prepares for recovery

Air Canada called on Ottawa to ease travel restrictions as the airline, which reported a first-quarter loss of $1.3 billion, plans for its post pandemic recovery.

``The current mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals has proven ineffective. It should be eliminated,'' Michael Rousseau said Friday in his first quarterly conference call since becoming CEO.

The federal government requires anyone flying into Canada to isolate at a hotel for three nights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

``We believe that with a vaccination program now underway nationally, a modified and more relevant approach to testing and quarantine would keep Canadians safe while allowing our country to reopen for international travel.''

Rousseau said the government must develop and communicate a reopening plan as it is cautiously optimistic that the country is nearing an ``inflection point'' with the vaccination rate rising in the middle of a difficult third wave.

``After over 14 months of restrictions, Canadians, who we know are eager to travel, want and deserve clear guidelines. They want to know when they will be able to travel internationally again and under what protocols.''

