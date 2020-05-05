Air Canada introducing new COVID-19 measures
Anyone planning to take a flight with Air Canada over the next few months will have their temperature checked before they can board.
The airline announced several new measures starting May 15th including mandatory infra-red temperature checks and the distribution of 'care kits' containing hand sanitizer.
Air Canada will also temporarily stop selling adjacent seats so Economy Class customers will not be required to sit immediately next to someone else, unless they need to provide assistance to another passenger.
The rule on seating will be in effect until at least the end of June.
Anyone deemed not-fit-to-fly will be rebooked at no extra cost, but will need to obtain medical clearance before travel.
