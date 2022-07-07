Air Canada not allowing pets in baggage hold until September
Air Canada says pets will not be allowed in the baggage hold until mid-September due to longer-than-usual delays.
Airlines and airports across the country have struggled with massive delays in flights, baggage pickups and long security lines.
Air Canada recently said it would reduce the number of flights in an attempt to address the delays.
There have also been reports of pets being left in carriers among baggage for hours.
