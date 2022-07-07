iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Air Canada not allowing pets in baggage hold until September

Air Canada

Air Canada says pets will not be allowed in the baggage hold until mid-September due to longer-than-usual delays.
    
Airlines and airports across the country have struggled with massive delays in flights, baggage pickups and long security lines.
    
Air Canada recently said it would reduce the number of flights in an attempt to address the delays.
    
There have also been reports of pets being left in carriers among baggage for hours.

12

Latest Audio