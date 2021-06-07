Air Canada senior executive returning 2020 bonuses after ''public disappointment''
Air Canada says its senior executives have volunteered to return their 2020 bonuses in response to what it calls "public disappointment.''
The airline says the president and CEO and its executive vice-presidents have volunteered to return their bonuses and share appreciation units.
Former president and CEO Calin Rovinescu, who retired this past February, says he will also donate his share to the Air Canada Foundation.
The returning of the packages does not include middle managers, whose pandemic-related bonuses made up over eight-million of the 10-million-dollar bonus program.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has said news of the 2020 pay packages as the airline was negotiating a multi-billion-dollar loan and bailout package was "inappropriate.''
