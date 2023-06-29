Air quality in Niagara still a concern today but not expected to be as severe as yesterday

Environment Canada still has a special air quality statement issued for the Niagara Region today but we are not expecting it to be as bad as it was on Wednesday.

Air quality readings in St. Catharines yesterday topped 10 between 5 p.m.-8 p.m. which is the highest air quality health index reading issued by the Ministry of the Environment.

Today we are expecting things to improve slightly with readings topping out in the moderate level or around 6 on the health index.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Click HERE for the latest readings.

A reminder from officials as they say air quality and visibility can fluctuate over short distances and change from hour to hour.