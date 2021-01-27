Air Transat to pause all routes from Toronto until April 30

Air Transat has cancelled all scheduled flights into and out of Toronto until April 30th.

The company blames falling demand and new COVID-19 testing restrictions imposed by the federal government.

Air Transat marketing director Debbie Cabana told CTV News Toronto that quarantine rules and the recent requirement to obtain a negative PCR test within 72 hours of embarking on a flight to Canada has impacted bookings.

“The numerous measures imposed by the federal government, including the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test and to quarantine upon return to Canada, have had a significant impact on our bookings,” Cabana said. “We must, therefore, revise our winter flight schedule, as we have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, based on the evolution of the situation and demand.”

Passengers will be issued refunds in their original method of payment.

Anyone abroad requiring a new return flight to Canada will be rebooked.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been repeatedly urging Canadians with travel plans abroad to cancel them immediately.