Air travellers facing stiffer fines for failing to quarantine at a hotel
Air travellers who refuse to quarantine in a designated hotel for three days when they arrive in Canada will now face a $5,000 fine.
That's a bump of $2,000.
Last week, a federal advisory panel raised a number of problems with the heavily criticized hotel quarantine program and recommended the government scrap it.
