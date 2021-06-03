iHeartRadio
Air travellers facing stiffer fines for failing to quarantine at a hotel

CKTB - NEWS - Plane

Air travellers who refuse to quarantine in a designated hotel for three days when they arrive in Canada will now face a $5,000 fine.
    
That's a bump of $2,000.
    
Last week, a federal advisory panel raised a number of problems with the heavily criticized hotel quarantine program and recommended the government scrap it.

