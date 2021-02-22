iHeartRadio
Air travellers will need to quarantine at federally approved hotels starting today

Starting today, most travellers arriving in Canada by air will be required to quarantine for three days in a federally approved hotel, as Ottawa works to prevent further spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 variants.
    
In addition to footing the bill for the mandatory hotel stay, travellers will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.
    
Those arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings, with a second required test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period. 

