Air travellers will need to quarantine at federally approved hotels starting today

Starting today, most travellers arriving in Canada by air will be required to quarantine for three days in a federally approved hotel, as Ottawa works to prevent further spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 variants.



In addition to footing the bill for the mandatory hotel stay, travellers will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.



Those arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings, with a second required test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.