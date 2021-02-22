Air travellers will need to quarantine at federally approved hotels starting today
Starting today, most travellers arriving in Canada by air will be required to quarantine for three days in a federally approved hotel, as Ottawa works to prevent further spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 variants.
In addition to footing the bill for the mandatory hotel stay, travellers will also have to complete multiple COVID-19 tests in the days after they arrive in Canada.
Those arriving at land borders will be given self-swab kits, and testing will be provided on-site at five high-volume border crossings, with a second required test on Day 10 of their self-isolation period.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon BraithwaiteROUNDTABLE with Sue-Ann Staff and Jon Braithwaite
-
Underdogs Boxing Club - how small businesses try to stay afloat during pandemicClosed while in lockdown, how are they holding up? Are they at risk of closure? Has the pivot to digital helped? https://www.underdogsboxing.org/
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE Feb 22 No confirmed variants in Niagara. Are we ready to move the region to RED zone? What’s the criteria? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.