Airbnb limits young people's ability to rent properties following deadly shooting
Airbnb says it will limit young adults' ability to book some properties in Canada in a bid to cut down on unauthorized parties like the one where three young men were killed in Toronto over the weekend.
The company says it will launch a pilot project preventing people under the age of 25 from booking local listings for entire homes in Canada.
It says the measure relies on user-provided information and ``user verification systems.''
The company is also introducing a ``24/7 neighbourhood support telephone hotline'' in Canada to connect residents with ``rapid response agents'' who will deal with concerns.
It says people under 25 who meet certain criteria, like having positive reviews, will still be able to book entire homes locally.
The Friday-night shooting happened during a party in a condo unit that was rented out through Airbnb.
