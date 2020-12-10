Airbnb, resilient in pandemic, goes forward with IPO
Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel.
Now it needs to prove to investors that it sees more growth ahead.
The San Francisco-based home-sharing company makes its long-awaited debut on the public market today.
The company priced its shares at 68-dollars apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of 47-billion.
Airbnb raised 3.7-billion dollars in the offering.
It will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ``ABNB.''
Brock University Students Offer Helping Hand to Community BusinessesMatt Holmes Speaks with Dana Tonus (DONNA - TOE-NIS) - Brock University's Manager, Employer Relations and Special Initiatives/Led and Executed the Initiative regarding Brock students offer a helping hand to community businesses
Ontario Bars and Restaurants Allowed to Permanently Sell Alcohol with Food Delivery, TakeoutMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire - Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Ontario bars and restaurants allowed to permanently sell alcohol with food delivery and takeout orders
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues