Airbnb, resilient in pandemic, goes forward with IPO

Airbnb proved its resilience in a year that has upended global travel.

Now it needs to prove to investors that it sees more growth ahead.

The San Francisco-based home-sharing company makes its long-awaited debut on the public market today.

The company priced its shares at 68-dollars apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of 47-billion.

Airbnb raised 3.7-billion dollars in the offering.

It will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ``ABNB.''