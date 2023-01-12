Airlines executives to appear before parliamentary committee today

Executives from Canada's top airlines will appear before a parliamentary committee today to testify about the mess thousands of passengers say they experienced over the holidays.



Vice-presidents from Air Canada and WestJet will speak to members of Parliament about the delays and cancellations thousands of travellers say they experienced as a winter storm swept across the country before Christmas.



But it's not Mother Nature M-Ps are taking issue with.



Rather, it's the communication _ or lack thereof _ that companies had with passengers whose plans were upended.



While the president of Sunwing Airlines is scheduled to appear at committee, neither Air Canada nor WestJet will be represented by a president or CEO, with the airlines instead sending vice-presidents to testify.



N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says in a statement that Canadians deserve an explanation and the least the rich C-E-Os could do is show up.



That sentiment was echoed by the Bloc Quebecois.



A spokesperson for WestJet says their C-E-O was not available to testify on short notice, while Air Canada didn't respond before a press deadline.