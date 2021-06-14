Airsoft guns are a growing problem in Niagara

Airsoft guns are becoming a growing problem in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police say they are seeing an influx of the guns, that have a strong resemblance to actual firearms.

Police say they are treating airsoft weapons as actual firearms when used inappropriately, and the public is reminded that although they are air guns, they are not to be used or displayed in public.

Airsoft guns are designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles typically made of plastic or biodegradable resin materials.

They are designed for sporting and recreational purposes if proper protective gear is worn.

Police were called out to the area of Margaret Street and Caledonia Street in Niagara Falls last night after reports of a man walking down the street with a gun.

The Emergency Task Unit, K9, and uniform officers attended the scene and contained the area around the house where the man entered.

The suspect came outside voluntarily and surrendered to police.

36 yr old David Macdonald of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

When officers searched the home they found a revolver style hand gun (airsoft), 2 semi-auto pistols (airsoft), 1 long gun (hunting style airsoft), 1 assault style rifle (airsoft), and several 'edged' weapons.