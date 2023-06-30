Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89

Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89.

The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit ``Little Miss Sunshine.''

Four decades earlier, he was nominated for ``The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming'' and ``The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.''

He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer's 1971 dark comedy ``Little Murders'' and Neil Simon's 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, ``The Sunshine Boys.''

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father's death through the actor's publicist on Friday.

They called Arkin a ``uniquely talented force of nature.