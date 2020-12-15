Alberta ad man who created Mr. Covid campaign happy about response

An ad man behind Alberta's much talked-about COVID-19 awareness campaign says he's happy about the attention it has received

Kurt Beaudoin of ZGM Modern Marketing Partners in Edmonton says more than 400,000 people have watched the company's two ``COVID loves'' ads, which were put out last week.

The ads follow a man with a giant head that looks like the novel coronavirus as he enjoys parties, family gatherings and a Christmas dinner.

Beaudoin says that much like COVID-19, the character he calls Mr. Covid or Creepy Uncle Covid is a real shape-shifter and can blend seamlessly into any place where people are gathering.

Beoudoin says Premier Jason Kenney's government approached his agency to create a relatable campaign for people between 18 and 40 years old.

He says a couple more ads are coming ahead of Christmas and New Year's, and Mr. Covid will be appearing on the video-sharing social media platform Tik Tok.

You can find more about Mr. Covid here.