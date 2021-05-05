Alberta reports VITT death, but risk of death from COVID-19 still considered 350 more likely

A second Canadian has died from a rare blood-clot disorder after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



Alberta's chief medical officer of health says a woman in her 50s died in a case linked to so-called VITT -- or vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia.



Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the fatality is Alberta's second VITT case, but first such death out of more than 253-thousand doses of AstraZeneca the province has administered.



She adds Albertans between 50 and 59 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are 350 times more likely to die from that infection than to experience VITT after an AstraZeneca shot.



Another VITT death was reported in Quebec last month.